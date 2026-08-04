Samsung Card announced Tuesday the launch of the Monimo Pay Card, a new credit card offering a range of payment benefits for Monimo Pay users.

Monimo Pay is a simple payment service available through the Monimo app. The service recently added MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission) functionality, allowing users to pay at both online and offline merchants without a physical card, expanding the app's overall utility.

The Monimo Pay Card is designed for customers who frequently use Monimo Pay. Cardholders receive a base 10% discount on simple payments after registering the card with Monimo Pay, and the discount rate rises to 15% for customers who log in to the Monimo app every day throughout the previous month. The monthly discount cap reaches a maximum of 30,000 won when previous-month spending meets the 1 million won ($699) threshold. Customers who spend 300,000 won receive a 10,000 won discount; those who spend 600,000 won receive a 20,000 won discount.

Reflecting the growing trend of subscription services and OTT platform usage, the card also offers up to 50% off digital content and membership fees, capped at 10,000 won per month.

To ease the burden on frequent online shoppers, the card also provides two- to three-month interest-free installment plans at domestic online merchants.

The Monimo Pay Card carries an annual fee of 15,000 won for both the domestic-only and overseas-compatible (Visa) versions. Details on previous-month spending requirements and discount limits are available on the Samsung Card website and through the Monimo app.

"We have launched a card with benefits tailored specifically to Monimo Pay, and a key feature is that simply logging into the Monimo app every day unlocks greater rewards," a Samsung Card official said. "We plan to continue offering a wide range of benefits for Monimo customers going forward."