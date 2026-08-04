The Ulsan Nam-gu Community Self-Sufficiency Center has been named an outstanding institution in the Ministry of Health and Welfare's 2026 community self-sufficiency center evaluation, making it eligible for additional operating funds, Nam-gu officials said Tuesday.

The evaluation covered 250 centers nationwide, divided into urban, mixed urban-rural and rural categories, and assessed six questions across three areas: the number of benefit payments and the rate of change in prospective participants; the rate of new asset-building account sign-ups and the retention rate of existing account holders; and the increase in sales by self-sufficiency project units. The Ulsan Nam-gu center was recognized for outstanding performance in the urban category.

Community self-sufficiency centers support low-income residents with the capacity to work in building sustainable independence, while contributing to local welfare.

"We will use this recognition as an opportunity to pursue sustainable self-sufficiency projects that strengthen the foundation for independence among vulnerable groups," a Nam-gu official said.