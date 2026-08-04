Toyota Korea announced Tuesday it will hold "TGR Rally Play," its first rally program open to general customers, on Sept. 5 at Aju University of Automotive Technology and surrounding areas in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province.

TGR Rally Play is designed to let customers experience the core philosophy of Toyota Gazoo Racing — "the road makes the person, and the person makes the car." Unlike conventional rallies that focus on speed and lap times, the event has participants follow traffic laws on public roads while completing various missions, blending driving, tourism and cultural experiences into a single journey in what the company calls a "Korean-style rally."

Toyota Korea adapted the format from Japan's "scavenger rally," incorporating key elements of actual rally competition — including pace notes and the division of roles between driver and co-driver — to make the sport accessible to a wider audience beyond dedicated motorsport enthusiasts.

Participants form two-person teams, with a driver and co-driver navigating roughly 66 kilometers around Boryeong using pace notes and route information. At checkpoints set up at local cafes, farms, cultural heritage sites and specialty product vendors, teams complete various missions that introduce the basic structure of rally racing and the importance of teamwork, while also enjoying the region's tourism and cultural offerings.

The event will accommodate a total of 70 teams — 55 in the Open Class for families and general customers, and 15 in the Advanced Class for motorsport enthusiasts. Advanced Class participants will also take part in a gymkhana program held at a gallery stage on the Aju University of Automotive Technology campus.

On the day of the event, a range of motorsport activities will be on offer in conjunction with the AMC Motor Festival Gala Show organized by Aju University of Automotive Technology, including a drift show run, a tuned-vehicle exhibition and a TGR brand experience booth.

Kang Dae-hwan, executive vice president of Toyota Korea, said TGR Rally Play was created so that anyone could experience the joy of rally driving and the philosophy of Toyota Gazoo Racing without feeling intimidated. "Going forward, we will continue to propose a new automotive culture through diverse programs that let customers engage with motorsport more naturally, while growing alongside local communities," he added.

Applications for the Open Class are open through Sunday on Toyota Korea's official website. Participants may apply regardless of vehicle brand. Those who meet the eligibility requirements during the application period will be selected through a random draw based on the number of invitations allocated per brand, with results communicated individually.

Meanwhile, Toyota Korea launched the all-new RAV4 SUV in the domestic market in June to broaden customer choice.