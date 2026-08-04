Physician and entrepreneur Yeo Esther spoke candidly with her husband Hong Hye-geol about inheritance, revealing that she has already drawn up a will laying out how her assets should be divided.

A preview clip for the SBS variety program "Dong-sang I-mong 2 — Neo-neun Nae Unmyeong," a couples reality show, was posted to the show's official social media account Monday. The clip was titled "'300-billion-won CEO' Yeo Esther reveals the will she wrote for her husband?!"

In the clip, Yeo is shown working out in her room in the morning while watching "Yeonin," a drama series starring actor Nam Goong-min in the lead role.

"Nam Goong-min's character is my ideal type," Yeo said. "He takes back the woman he loves even after she goes to another man, and protects her even when she's another man's wife." She added with a laugh, "If a man like that existed, I would have married him long ago."

She then said that men like Hong, who claim to love only one woman, sometimes remarry after their wife dies. "I understand that feeling," she added. "It's because they loved that one woman so deeply."

Hong replied, "I hope that never happens, but if it did, I'd just live with my dog."

Yeo said she would actually want him to find a new wife — but with conditions. "Get married again if you want. Just sign a prenuptial agreement first," she said, adding that a bad marriage can make asset division very complicated.

When Hong said, "I suppose if you die, you'd give all your assets to me," Yeo was firm: "You can have about 10 to 20 percent of my assets."

Hong pushed back, saying, "I'm your spouse — I should get everything. No matter what the will says, the law guarantees me at least 25 percent." Yeo was unmoved. "I've already taken care of that," she said. "Just know it'll be around 20 percent."

She added that she would leave him the house and her retirement pension in full. "Please don't take what belongs to my children," she said. "When a stepmother comes into the picture, there are cases where the children's assets get taken away."

Yeo is a family medicine specialist who graduated from Seoul National University College of Medicine. She married Hong Hye-geol, a medical journalist and fellow Seoul National University medical school alumnus, in 1994, and the couple have two sons.