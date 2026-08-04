Samsung Electronics announced Tuesday that it has partnered with Amazon to bring its next-generation high-definition video technology, HDR10+ Advanced, to Prime Video content.

The two companies have maintained a partnership since 2017, when Prime Video became the first streaming service in the industry to adopt HDR10+. They have now agreed to extend that collaboration to HDR10+ Advanced. Prime Video has about 250 million subscribers worldwide.

HDR10+ Advanced introduces two new features: Enhanced Overall Brightness and intelligent motion compensation.

Enhanced Overall Brightness uses optimal screen-brightness data and AI-based tone mapping to render content requiring bright visuals without distortion. Intelligent motion compensation processes frame-rate conversion using scene-by-scene metadata, allowing frame rates to be adjusted dynamically in line with the content creator's intent — a capability designed to deliver natural-looking sports and action sequences.

HDR10+ Technologies, which leads the HDR10+ ecosystem, holds more than 22,000 certifications and counts 183 global member companies, earning recognition as an industry standard.

Samsung has already applied HDR10+ Advanced to its 2026 TV lineup and plans to expand the technology to additional product categories. The company said it will continue pursuing technological innovation to deliver the best possible viewing experience, building on its display leadership as the world's top-selling TV brand for 20 consecutive years.

BA Winston, vice president of technology at Prime Video, said HDR10+ Advanced "meets the rigorous quality standards of major global media platforms" and that the advancement would allow the service to "more faithfully convey the creative intent embedded in content."

Son Tae-yong, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics' Visual Display Business, said the long-standing partnership with Prime Video had made it possible to debut HDR10+ Advanced content for the first time in the world. "Viewers will now be able to enjoy a viewing experience at home that captures even the finest details of every scene," he said.