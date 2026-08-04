Yeongju City in North Gyeongsang Province held its "2026 Anti-Corruption Integrity Training" at the city hall auditorium on Monday, bringing together Mayor Hwang Byeong-jik, senior civil servants, newly appointed staff and recently promoted officials.

The session was designed to deepen participants' understanding of integrity-related laws and help them make fair, accountable decisions in their day-to-day work.

Jeong Hui-jeong, director of Tomato Education Research Institute and an in-house instructor at the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission's integrity training center, delivered the lecture. She spoke on the theme of "Efforts toward an upright Yeongju free of foul play and corruption."

The training covered real-world scenarios that civil servants may encounter on the job, focusing on the Act on the Prohibition of Improper Solicitation and Graft, the Public Officials' Conflict of Interest Prevention Act and the Code of Conduct for Public Officials.

"Integrity is not something that ends in a training room — it is a principle every civil servant must put into practice on the job," Mayor Hwang said. "We will build a Yeongju that citizens can feel and trust, through fair work and a sense of responsibility."