Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and former People Power Party lawmaker Yoo Seung-min held a dinner meeting Monday evening — their first since the June 3 local elections. The two agreed to cooperate in efforts to restore public trust in conservative politics.

Seoul Metropolitan Government spokesperson Lee Min-kyung said in a written briefing that the two "deeply agreed that the public's decision to protect Seoul in the last local elections carries no small significance," and that they shared a commitment to "work together, each from their respective positions, to help the People Power Party stand back up as a viable alternative party that meets the public's expectations."

Lee added that they "expressed deep concern over the reality that, since the local elections, the party has failed to sustain sufficient momentum for reform, and its approval ratings have once again begun to fall." The two also agreed, she said, that "the party can only regain public trust by becoming a capable party that properly checks the incompetence and overreach of the Lee Jae Myung government and offers the public a genuine alternative."

"The two agreed to continue communicating and cooperating so that conservative politics can recover public trust and, on the basis of the public's affection and support, return to power," Lee said.