Seoul's Songpa-gu will host a special parenting lecture on Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Songpa-gu Office, featuring KAIST professor Kim Dae-sik, district mayor Seo Gang-seok announced.

The event is the third installment of the district's "2026 Songpa Learn" parenting lecture series. This year, the district expanded the series to six sessions and broadened its scope, covering topics from academic guidance and emotional well-being to emerging technology — a balanced lineup addressing the questions parents most often face in raising children at home.

Kim, a brain science specialist, will speak on the theme of "AI-Era Economics and Children's Education." The lecture will draw on real-world examples to cover four areas: the social and economic changes that AGI (artificial general intelligence) and agentic AI — systems capable of acting and making decisions independently — will bring beyond generative AI; the core human capabilities that will remain essential in the AI age; the type of talent and career paths future society will demand; and practical approaches to raising children at home.

Kim earned his doctorate at the Max Planck Institute for Brain Research in Germany and conducted research at institutions in the United States and Japan before joining KAIST, where he is currently a professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering. He has made AI and brain science accessible to general audiences through numerous television appearances and books including "When AI Works Better Than Me" and "Professor Kim Dae-sik's AI Lessons for Children."

The lecture is free and open to 400 parents of elementary, middle and high school students. Registration opens Thursday at 10 a.m. on the Songpa Learn website.

"Education in the AI era is not just about getting good grades — it is about helping children develop the ability to ask their own questions and find their own answers," district mayor Seo said. "We will continue to expand Songpa's education policy in step with the times, so that parents can understand the direction of change and prepare to raise their children accordingly."