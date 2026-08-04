Dongjak-gu, led by District Mayor Ryu Sam-young, will hold a special lecture titled "Beat the Heat in 30 Minutes! Healthy Exercise in Front of Your Home Air Conditioner" as part of its Dongjak Residents' Health University series, aimed at preventing heat-related illness and helping residents manage their health during the summer.

The lecture runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 at the 9th-floor classroom of the Dongjak-gu Health Center, and is open to 30 district residents.

Instructor Lee Jun, a certified senior sports instructor, will lead the session, covering the effects of extreme heat on the body, safe exercise guidelines and hydration tips for summer, and age-appropriate physical activity methods including full-body stretching and joint mobility exercises.

Residents can register starting Monday through the Dongjak-gu integrated reservation system online or in person at the health administration office on the 5th floor of the Dongjak-gu Health Center. Spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

The district is also accepting applications for a range of other health programs designed to help residents stay well through the summer, with registration opening on the same date.

Featured programs include an obesity-prevention class for middle-aged residents at the Dongjak-gu Health Center, a healthy-eating project at the Sadang health branch, and a cardiovascular nutrition class at the Sindaebang health branch.

Residents with questions may contact the health administration office at the Dongjak-gu Health Center or the relevant branch health center overseeing each program — the Sadang or Sindaebang branch.

The district is also distributing more than 1,400 heat-wave prevention kits — containing cooling towels and arm sleeves — to vulnerable groups including the elderly and people with disabilities. When a heat-wave advisory is issued, visiting nurses are deployed to check on seniors and conduct home visits as part of the district's broader effort to protect at-risk residents.

"During prolonged summer heat waves, safe exercise and health management suited to one's own condition matter far more than strenuous outdoor activity," District Mayor Ryu said. "I hope this lecture helps residents learn how to stay healthy even in the sweltering heat and build health habits they can easily practice in their daily lives."