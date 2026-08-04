Mapo-gu is accepting applications through Nov. 30 for its "2026 Second-Half Vehicle Safety Inspection Support Project for People with Disabilities," aimed at helping residents with disabilities travel safely and easing the financial burden of vehicle upkeep.

For people with disabilities, a car is often an essential means of getting to medical appointments, commuting to work or school, and participating in daily life and social activities. Even so, the cost of regular inspections and maintenance can make it difficult to keep vehicles properly serviced.

In response, the district has partnered with the Mapo-gu chapter of the Seoul Automobile Specialized Maintenance Business Association since last year to run the program. Last year, the initiative covered inspections of 208 vehicles registered to people with disabilities, contributing to accident prevention.

This year, the district is continuing with a second-half round following the first-half program, supporting a total of 155 vehicles on a first-come, first-served basis.

Eligible vehicles are those registered in the name of a person with a disability or their guardian and displaying a disabled-parking permit. Vehicles that received the service during the first-half program are not eligible.

Each qualifying vehicle receives one round of safety inspection and maintenance services, covering checks of engine condition and fuel leaks, among other items. Replacement costs for consumables — including bulbs, fuses, oils, washer fluid and wiper blades — are covered up to 100,000 won ($70), with any amount beyond that paid by the vehicle owner.

Residents wishing to apply can visit their local dong community center and fill out an application form. Once they receive a service voucher, they can call any of the 10 partner repair shops in Mapo-gu to make a reservation and visit at their convenience.

For details, including a list of partner repair shops, residents can contact the Mapo-gu Office's Disability Welfare Division or their local dong community center.

Mapo-gu District Mayor Yoo Dong-gyun said a car is "an important means of transportation that connects people with disabilities to their daily lives and social activities," adding that he hopes the program "will help ease the financial burden of vehicle maintenance and support safe mobility."