Yeongdeungpo-gu announced that the area around 113-5 Singil-dong has been named a final candidate site for the Seoul Metropolitan Government's fast-track integrated planning housing redevelopment program.

The Singil-dong 113-5 zone is densely packed with aging and substandard buildings and lacks adequate roads, parking and other infrastructure, making it a high-priority area for residential improvement. The designation is expected to give long-awaited momentum to a redevelopment project residents have sought for years.

The district had been actively gathering residents' input while maintaining ongoing consultations with the Seoul Metropolitan Government. It made the case for redevelopment by analyzing the site's high rate of building deterioration, locational conditions and potential sources of community conflict, arguing for both the necessity of improvement and the viability of the project.

The selected zone benefits from its proximity to Singil and Daebang subway stations. Once redevelopment in the area gets fully under way in coordination with neighboring project sites, roads and other infrastructure are expected to be systematically expanded, significantly improving the overall residential environment and daily convenience for the community.

The district aims to cut the time required to designate an improvement zone from the current five or more years to within two years by actively supporting residents through administrative and technical hurdles throughout the redevelopment process.

To accelerate the project, a dedicated Redevelopment and Reconstruction Fast-Track Support Team will provide hands-on assistance from the earliest stages. A field support unit handling on-site inspections and dispute mediation, and a specialist unit offering tax, accounting and legal advice, will work together to ensure the improvement project moves forward quickly and smoothly.

The district plans to launch a service contract for drawing up an improvement plan in the second half of this year and will continue providing administrative support to keep subsequent procedures on track.

Yeongdeungpo-gu District Mayor Jo Yu-jin said the selection as a fast-track integrated planning candidate site had secured the momentum needed to advance the redevelopment project residents had long called for. "We will stay in constant communication with residents and focus our administrative support on ensuring the project moves forward quickly and properly," she said.