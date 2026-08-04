Jungnang-gu is operating a range of water play facilities this summer to help residents cool off close to home.

The lineup includes Seoul Jungnang Water Park on the riverside flats upstream of Jangangyo Bridge, water play areas at Sinnae Park and Bongsu-dae Park, the "2026 Jungnang Children's Water Play Festival" at the multipurpose plaza in Yongma Waterfall Park, and the "Summer Water Festa" at Myeonmok Station Plaza — all offering children and families a place to enjoy the water.

Alongside this, ground-level fountains at 13 parks across the district are also in operation, giving residents more options to beat the summer heat close to home.