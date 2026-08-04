Yeongyang-gun in North Gyeongsang Province will host the 2026 Yeongyang Chili Pepper H.O.T Festival at Seoul Plaza from Aug. 27 to 29, the county announced Tuesday.

The county has held the annual event at Seoul Plaza since 2007 to introduce its premium local agricultural products directly to consumers in the greater Seoul area.

This year, the festival will again showcase carefully selected Yeongyang chili peppers, chili powder and other local produce, with direct sales planned between farming households and consumers.

Beyond agricultural product sales booths, the venue will feature a Yeongyang chili pepper theme park, a cultural tourism promotion hall, an Eumsik Dimibang promotion hall and an ecotourism promotion hall.

"Through the Yeongyang Chili Pepper H.O.T Festival, we will prepare the finest agricultural products and a variety of programs so that many citizens can experience the taste and charm of Yeongyang together," county chief Oh Do-chang said.