Daegu city government has unveiled the design for its 9th elected-term administration slogan, "Change, Growth and a Better Daegu."

According to the city, the slogan will appear alongside the city's urban brand slogan across all areas of city administration, including the city hall website, public banners, business cards of public officials and official documents.

Before former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo took office, the city's slogan was "Colorful Daegu." Hong replaced it with "Powerful Daegu."

The design incorporates typeface, color and symbolic elements to convey the administration's vision in compact form.

The typeface is clean and unadorned, projecting both stability and momentum, so that the policy message comes across clearly.

The strokes of the typeface and the symbol are arranged in an upward-right direction to represent forward movement.

The standard version, which includes the symbol, features a gradient in which warmer colors are layered upward and to the right over a base of cooler, trustworthy tones.

This is meant to symbolize change spreading across the city and into the lives of its residents.

In the simplified text-only version, the wording alone carries the slogan's meaning.

The star symbol (★) placed above the slogan represents both the starting point of a leap forward through change and growth, and the destination where that leap bears fruit, the city said.

Daegu is also separately working to determine its urban brand slogan.

Mayor Choo Kyung-ho said the city would "swiftly carry out the five major administrative goals — including an economic overhaul to open the future — and create change and growth that residents can feel in their daily lives."