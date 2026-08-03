The full story behind broadcaster Shin Dong-yup receiving a counterfeit bottle of wine from fellow broadcaster Boom has come to light.

On Monday, Boom, Neoksal and Han Hae appeared as guests on Shin's YouTube channel "Jjan Han Hyeong Shin Dong-yup."

During the episode, Boom said he still felt guilty about what has become known as the "fake wine incident." "I'm truly sorry to my hyung. It still weighs on my mind," he said.

Shin explained that during the early planning stages of the TV program "Nollaun Toyoil" ("Amazing Saturday"), the production had purchased a format in Japan and the team had been deliberating over the concept. "We kept having meetings, and Boom came to mind, so I recommended him as MC," he said.

Shin then recalled working with Boom on a program called "Champagne," where they ran an "ideal type World Cup" segment. "Boom's ad-libs were so good. He was the biggest reason the ideal type World Cup worked," he said.

Shin said that after Boom joined "Amazing Saturday" as co-host, Boom suddenly showed up in the green room with a bottle of wine. "It was an expensive wine worth more than 1 million won ($698)," Shin said. "He told me he had received it as a gift himself. But that brand had a lot of counterfeits going around. I had a bottle of the same brand at home, so I knew exactly what it tasted like."

A few months after receiving the gift, Shin poured himself a glass alone in a solemn mood — only to walk straight to the sink and spit it out, confirming the wine was fake.

Han Hae mocked the situation, calling it "a fake without even any effort put into it," while Boom looked embarrassed. Shin tried to smooth things over, saying, "I received Boom's heart. The person who originally gave it to him probably gave it with genuine sincerity." Neoksal drew more laughter by quipping, "Weren't you trying to take his spot and take him out?"

Shin had kept the discovery from Boom, but the story eventually reached him through a mutual producer. Shin added that Boom later came back and gave him a truly excellent bottle of wine.