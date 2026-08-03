Chef Yoon Nam-no has opened up about why he failed to give a wedding gift to fellow chef Park Eun-young at her recent wedding.

A video titled "Eun-young comes to repay a favor — spilling behind-the-scenes stories from 'Coldness of Refrigerator' by the valley over a bowl of baeksuk" was posted Monday on the YouTube channel Studio Slam's "Yoon Nam-no-po."

In the video, Yoon caught viewers' attention when he handed Park a thick envelope of cash upon meeting her.

"I felt so bad for you. I never gave you this," Yoon said, adding, "I actually signed the guest book at your wedding but never paid the gift money."

He went on to say, "I really had no money at the time. Because of the restaurant opening, I only had 80,000 won ($56) in my account."

Park responded with a laugh, saying, "You couldn't give it because you had no money? I talked so much trash about you, oppa — I saw you come in, and I even saw you eating." Yoon quickly apologized, saying, "Yeah, I'm sorry about that."

After receiving the envelope, Park counted the money and laughed, saying, "I wasn't expecting this much." Yoon said, "I couldn't put in a lot. But I wanted to buy you something you'd need for the house."

Meanwhile, Yoon, who opened a restaurant in Apgujeong, Seoul, previously revealed on MBC's "Jeonjijeogin Chamgyeon Sijeom" that he took out a loan of around 600 million won to open the establishment. Park married her physician husband in May.