Jeon Hyun-moo, a broadcaster and former news anchor, received the lowest possible scores for age and appearance when a matchmaking agency assessed his eligibility rating.

The segment aired Sunday on the KBS 2TV variety show "Boss in the Mirror," in which chef Jung Ji-sun visited a matchmaking agency with his staff as a workplace welfare activity and asked for an objective rating of Jeon.

Agency head Cha Hee-yeon, who conducted the consultation, said Jeon — born in 1977 — scored the minimum of 1 point for age because he is "on the verge of entering his 50s."

Jeon pushed back, saying he was "a young forty-something by Korean age standards," but the assessment stood.

On the appearance category, Cha drew a line, saying Jeon "cannot be compared to the standard set by Byeon Woo-seok."

Lee Young-pyo, a guest MC and the same age as Jeon, said the significance of looks fades in the face of turning 50.

Meanwhile, industry estimates put Jeon's annual income — including broadcast appearance fees, advertising deals and event appearances — in the range of 3 billion to 4 billion won ($2.79 million).