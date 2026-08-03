A man in his 40s has died of heatstroke in Incheon.

According to the Incheon Fire Department, emergency and police services received a call around 6:20 a.m. Sunday reporting that a man was wandering shirtless on a road in Gyeyang-gu, Incheon.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene transported the man, identified only by his surname initial A, to a hospital after his body temperature reached 38.8 degrees Celsius.

His condition continued to deteriorate at the hospital, with his temperature climbing to nearly 40 degrees Celsius. He died around 4 a.m. Monday, just one day after being admitted.

Medical staff attributed the cause of death to heatstroke. Incheon city officials said they are investigating the exact circumstances of his death.

Sunday's high temperature in Incheon reached 33.4 degrees Celsius, with the heat index peaking at 34.2 degrees.

Meanwhile, a total of 92 people in Incheon, including A, have been treated for heat-related illnesses since May 15 through 10 a.m. Monday.