Han Seo-hee, 31, a social media influencer and former idol trainee who previously served prison time on drug charges, sparked romance rumors online before admitting the whole episode was a paid promotion for a fortune-telling website.

Han recently posted photos on social media showing herself posing affectionately with a foreign man, prompting widespread speculation about a new relationship. Numerous outlets picked up the story.

On Sunday, she appeared to confirm the rumors, writing: "Thank you for showing so much interest in my man. But please don't make strange rumors. He's a perfectly normal guy. Please look at him warmly."

The following day, however, she posted a video titled "About the romance rumors," in which she revealed that the earlier post had in fact been an advertisement for a fortune-telling website.

She tagged the company's social media account alongside the message: "If you're curious about your future, use this site."

At the end of the video, Han said, "I don't have a partner or anything like that — you are all my partners."

The disclosure drew sharp criticism online, with many saying she had gone too far by fabricating a story to attract attention. Han had not labeled the original post as an advertisement. Under the Korea Fair Trade Commission's guidelines on endorsements and testimonials, anyone who receives compensation for a promotion must disclose it clearly so consumers can recognize it as such.

As the backlash grew, Han offered a puzzling response. "Honestly, I thought women would support me more, but it was the opposite — I'm flustered. It was content for women," she wrote, adding: "Well, that's life. Does life ever go the way you want? It doesn't, and that's what makes it interesting. I'll just enjoy it from now on."

Han first gained public attention through MBC's "Star Audition — The Great Birth 3," which aired in 2012 and 2013, but she is better known for her drug convictions. In 2016, she was sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for four years, after being found guilty of smoking marijuana with Big Bang member T.O.P. She was later indicted on separate drug charges and received a prison sentence, serving six months before her release in November 2023.