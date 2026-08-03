Domestic sales drop 14.4% to 48,113 units; overseas at 270,341 Demand softness, new-model wait cited for July decline

Hyundai Motor sold 318,454 vehicles worldwide in July, down 5.1 percent from the same month a year earlier, the company said Monday.

In the domestic market, Hyundai Motor sold 48,113 vehicles, a 14.4 percent decline from a year ago.

Sedan sales totaled 16,331 units, led by the Grandeur at 8,532 units, followed by the Sonata at 4,584 and the Avante at 2,624.

Recreational vehicle sales came to 16,767 units, with the Santa Fe leading at 3,822 units, followed by the Kona at 2,756 and the Palisade at 2,545.

Small commercial vehicle sales reached 7,281 units, including 4,280 units of the Porter and 2,904 of the Staria. Medium and large buses and trucks accounted for an additional 2,304 units.

The Genesis luxury brand sold 5,430 units in total, with the G80 posting 1,933 units, the GV70 at 1,700 and the GV80 at 1,317.

Overseas, Hyundai Motor sold 270,341 vehicles, down 3.2 percent from a year earlier.

However, the company set a July sales record in the United States, moving 89,427 units — including Genesis — a 3.7 percent increase from the same period last year.

"In July, overall industry demand contracted, and we saw the effects of production disruptions caused by a strike as well as customers waiting for new models," a Hyundai Motor official said. "In the second half of the year, we will introduce competitive new vehicles, including the all-new Avante, while stabilizing production operations to strengthen our sales momentum."