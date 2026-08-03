Domestic sales fall 57.4% to 1,704 units; exports at 1,326 Filante tops 10,000 cumulative sales in 4 months, all hybrid

Renault Korea sold a total of 3,030 vehicles in July — 1,704 domestically and 1,326 through exports — the company announced Monday. The figure marks a 58.2% decline from the same month last year, when the automaker sold 7,251 units.

Domestic sales of 1,704 units were down 57.4% year-on-year, while exports of 1,326 units fell 59.2% from the same period last year.

In the domestic market, the Grand Koleos, a D-segment SUV, led sales with 728 units. The E-segment crossover Filante followed with 537 units, and the coupe-style SUV Arkana came in third with 439 units.

The Filante, launched in mid-March, surpassed 10,000 cumulative sales — reaching 10,161 units — in roughly four months through July. Renault Korea said the crossover has resonated with customers by combining the spaciousness of an SUV with the quietness and comfort of a sedan.

Hybrid models accounted for a strong share of sales. A total of 1,219 hybrid vehicles were sold domestically in July, representing 71.5% of all domestic sales. All Filante units sold were hybrid models, while hybrids made up 89.1% of Grand Koleos sales.

On the export side, Renault Korea shipped 486 Arkana units, 254 Grand Koleos units (exported under the name New Koleos), 220 Filante units and 366 Polestar 4 units, for a total of 1,326 vehicles. The Filante was exported to Latin America for the first time since its launch.

Renault Korea said shipments to the Middle East had been suspended and the company faced difficulties securing vessels, but it sustained exports by focusing on 847 units bound for Latin America, including the Filante's first export consignment.