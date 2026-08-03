Shinyoung Securities announced Monday that it has relocated and reopened its APEX Seomyeon branch in Busan, building out a digital work environment designed to improve customer convenience and consultation quality at the premium asset management outlet.

The newly reopened APEX Seomyeon has established a real-time collaboration system with the company's headquarters digital strategy division. Customer feedback collected at the branch is shared with that division through a dedicated hotline and used to improve the mobile trading system (MTS) and the tablet platform used by staff. In-branch media screens also provide digital financial education content on an ongoing basis. APEX — taken from the English word meaning "pinnacle" — is Shinyoung Securities' premium wealth management brand.

The branch has introduced a paperless environment across all operations. Customers can handle a range of transactions not only at standard teller windows but also through tablets set up in a dedicated Digital Zone. For customers less comfortable with digital devices, dedicated staff are on hand to assist with everything from app installation and certificate issuance to mobile banking.

Shinyoung Securities has focused on connecting its digital finance and in-person service channels rather than running them separately. Inconveniences customers experience at the branch are relayed directly to the headquarters digital strategy division and fed into improvements for the MTS and the staff platform. Conversely, employees assist customers who are less familiar with digital devices. The strategy is to use the branch both as a touchpoint that complements digital services and as a starting point for improving them.

The branch also features a reservation-based consulting zone for in-depth asset management sessions. Wealth management specialists will use the digital platform to analyze each customer's assets and provide tailored medium- to long-term asset management services.

"APEX Seomyeon is a branch that offers both digital convenience and in-person asset management services," a Shinyoung Securities official said. "We will continue working to provide customers in the Busan area with more convenient and professional financial services."