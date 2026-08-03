Renault Korea announced Monday that it loaded the first full export shipment of its E-segment crossover Filante at Pier 4 of Masan Port on Friday.

A total of 847 vehicles were loaded onto a Latin America-bound vessel that day — 220 Filante units, 418 Arcana units and 209 Grand Koleos units — expanding the company's export lineup to include the Filante alongside the Arcana and Grand Koleos.

"This shipment marks the starting point for the Filante's entry into overseas markets, and it carries great significance as an expansion of global sales for vehicles produced at Renault Korea's Busan factory," a company official said. "Starting with this export to Latin America, the Filante will serve as the global flagship model for the Renault brand."

The Filante is an E-segment crossover developed in line with Renault's global lineup strategy. The company describes it as combining refined design, generous interior space and advanced convenience features.

Renault Korea has steadily built its export base by successfully introducing the Busan-produced Arcana and Grand Koleos to overseas markets.

"We will continue to expand global exports of our key models produced at the Busan factory, and redouble our efforts to penetrate overseas markets and strengthen our export competitiveness," the company said.

Meanwhile, Renault Korea has been actively broadening its reach with partners and customers. In June, the automaker set up a large corporate booth at NextRise 2026, Asia's largest technology and startup event held at COEX in Seoul, where it unveiled its future mobility innovation strategy.