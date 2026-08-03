Seoul's Gangdong-gu will run its "2026 Indoor Climbing Experience Class" at an indoor climbing facility in the district from Aug. 10 through Aug. 19.

The program is open to any young resident of Gangdong-gu from fifth grade in elementary school through the final year of high school. All participants will be automatically enrolled in group insurance. The district also plans to offer free sessions in partnership with local children's centers to reach children from sports-underserved backgrounds.

The district recruited 100 participants in July — 20 per session across five sessions. Each session runs for two days and covers safety training, basic instruction, landing techniques and hands-on climbing practice. Those seeking more information can contact the Gangdong-gu Office's sports and recreation division.

"I hope this indoor climbing program becomes a new challenge and a fun experience for our young residents," district mayor Lee Su-hee said. "We will do our best to run a safe program where everyone can participate with confidence."