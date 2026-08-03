"Oh — it was you? I kept you in my thoughts and tried to be my best self every day."

A "manito" is a secret guardian friend — someone who watches over another person without revealing their identity, a bond of quiet trust formed between colleagues, mentors and mentees, or close friends.

Knowing that someone is watching over you with warmth and care encourages you to live well and face each day without shame.

The moment you finally meet your manito, the emotion doubles — pride in how you have lived, and gratitude toward the person who silently looked out for you.

Public officials wield considerable decision-making power, and the temptations of corruption and misconduct never fully disappear. Having someone who checks in on you, offers encouragement and helps you hold on to your original convictions can make the path of public service feel all the more worthwhile.

The Hongcheon District Office of Education has drawn attention for adopting the manito concept as one more tool to uphold integrity in public service.

The office wrapped up its second "Manito Integrity Hidden Angel" event for staff last Monday, closing with a session in which employees shared messages of consideration and gratitude with one another.

The event had participants deliver integrity-themed message cards to a randomly assigned manito, and on the final day, each pair revealed their identities and exchanged impressions.

Staff spent the closing session sharing heartfelt words of praise, encouragement and thanks, building what organizers described as a workplace culture rooted in mutual understanding and care.

Moon Seon-ok, the district education superintendent, said the event had deepened communication and mutual understanding among staff while allowing a culture of integrity to spread naturally. "We will continue to run employee-driven integrity campaigns without interruption," she added.