An industry association for offshore wind power developers in Incheon has officially launched, aimed at strengthening cooperation among companies pursuing projects in the region.

Member companies have identified early construction of a dedicated port and the establishment of a permitting support framework as shared priorities, pledging to work together to advance the offshore wind industry.

Rep. Heo Jong-sik of the Democratic Party of Korea, who represents Incheon's Dong-gu and Michuhol-gu A district, said Monday he had recently held a meeting with Incheon-area offshore wind developers and hosted the association's founding ceremony.

The association was formed to facilitate information sharing among private developers and to build a communication channel between the industry, local communities and relevant government agencies.

The founding ceremony brought together companies pursuing a combined 3.90 GW of offshore wind projects, including C&I Leisure Industry, Ørsted, OceanWinds and Hanwha Ocean. Kim Young-min, a director at C&I Leisure Industry, was elected inaugural chairman.

Participating companies shared common challenges in advancing their projects and agreed that expanded institutional support from the central government and local authorities is needed.

The early construction of a dedicated port for Incheon's offshore wind industry was identified as the most urgent priority.

Under current government plans, a dedicated terminal at Incheon New Port is not scheduled for completion until 2032, meaning developers must rely on ports in other regions such as Dangjin and Gunsan in the interim.

Developers said securing a dedicated port capable of supporting installation and operations — not just maintenance — ahead of that timeline is essential to improving their competitiveness.

They also called for stronger administrative support to streamline key permitting processes, including approvals for the use of public waters, military operational consultations and grid connection procedures. The companies further recommended establishing a formal public-private consultative body to systematically gather input from residents and fishing communities.

Calls also emerged for Incheon city and Ongjin-gun to expand dedicated support units for offshore wind affairs. Each company also disclosed the status of its individual projects.

C&I Leisure Industry is developing the 0.82 GW Guleopdo offshore wind project, targeting a ground-breaking in 2029 and commercial operations in 2032.

Ørsted has submitted its main environmental impact assessment for the Incheon Offshore Wind 1 and 2 projects, which together total 1.5 GW, and plans to complete military operational reviews and fisheries impact assessments by year's end.

OceanWinds is preparing to submit its main environmental impact assessment for the 1.1 GW Korean Peninsula Offshore Wind project, while Hanwha Ocean is advancing the power generation business license process for its 0.48 GW Gyeongin Peace Wind offshore wind project.

Kim, the newly elected chairman, said the association would strengthen cooperation among developers "so that Incheon's offshore wind projects can move forward stably and deliver results together with the local community."

Rep. Heo said offshore wind power is "a core growth engine that will lead Incheon's energy transition, nurture future industries and create quality jobs." He added that now that developers have a platform through the association to discuss shared issues and build a standing cooperation framework, he would "faithfully serve as a bridge connecting the government, Incheon city and relevant agencies."

Heo has also participated in the legislative process to enact a special law on offshore wind power covering designated site planning and streamlined permitting procedures, continuing his efforts to lay the groundwork for Incheon's offshore wind industry.