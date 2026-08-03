Paradise City will host XMF 2026 (Xnterstellar Music Festival 2026), a joint Korean-Japanese music festival, from Oct. 3 to 4.

A total of 22 Korean and Japanese artists are set to perform at XMF 2026. Among the highlights is Japanese artist Ado, who became the first Japanese female solo artist to hold a solo concert at Japan's National Olympic Stadium.

On the first day, Oct. 3, South Korean acts Younha, Lucy, FTISLAND, Onewe and hrtz.wav will take the stage alongside Japanese acts Ado, coldrain, Novelbright, My Hair is Bad and PEOPLE 1.

On Oct. 4, South Korean acts YB, THE FIX and Hi-Fi Un!corn will perform alongside Japanese acts Saucy Dog, Ae! group, Marcy and Yurina Hirate.

"Being able to see leading Korean and Japanese artists, including Ado, all in one place will be a special opportunity for music fans at home and abroad," a Paradise City official said. "We will continue to present a variety of performances and events so that customers can experience new cultural content."

Tickets for XMF 2026 go on sale Monday at 2 p.m. through YES24 ticketing.