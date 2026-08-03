Gwangjin-gu's Seoul Metropolitan Government youth housing complex Gangbyeon Sky Tower will begin welcoming residents this month, as the district works to ease housing costs and support stable settlement for young people and newlyweds in the area.

Located in the Guui-dong 587-6 area, Gangbyeon Sky Tower is a Seoul youth housing development offering a total of 174 units — 87 public rental units and 87 publicly supported private rental units.

The complex sits in a transit-oriented area with easy access to both Guui Station and Gangbyeon Station on subway Line 2, and is close to a range of lifestyle amenities including Technomart, large shopping malls and restaurant streets. The building also features a rooftop garden and built-in options for all units to enhance residents' comfort.

With affordable rents, a prime location and strong amenities, the complex is expected to help young people and newlyweds reduce their housing costs and put down roots in the community.

Apartment subscription applications will be accepted online through the Gangbyeon Sky Tower website from Tuesday through Thursday. Further details are available on the complex's official website and the Seoul Metropolitan Government's community housing platform. Inquiries may be directed to Gangbyeon Sky Tower directly.

Gwangjin-gu plans to continue expanding youth housing support policies to ease the burden on young residents and help them settle in the community.

"Creating a stable living environment where young people can put down roots is an important investment in the future of our district," Gwangjin-gu District Mayor Kim Kyung-ho said. "I hope Gangbyeon Sky Tower will serve as a solid home that eases the housing burden for young people and newlyweds and helps them build their lives here. We will continue to push forward a range of housing support policies to make Gwangjin a city of youth hope — a place where young people want to stay."