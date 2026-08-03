Pohang Mayor Park Yong-seon marked one month in office Monday by laying out his administration's policy direction and vision for the city's development, pledging to "open a new era for Pohang by delivering change and results that citizens can feel."

Park held a press briefing on the eighth floor of Pohang City Hall Monday morning, sharing his reflections on the past month and outlining key priorities including revitalizing the local economy, nurturing future industries, and strengthening public safety following the collapse of Boritdolgyo Bridge.

"The past month was a time to listen closely to citizens and review Pohang's pressing issues one by one," Park said. "Bearing the weight of responsibility that comes with this office, I have been running nonstop to deliver field-centered governance."

He added that visiting communities across the city and meeting residents had allowed him to identify both the challenges Pohang must address and its potential for future growth. "I will now push forward policies at pace so that citizens can feel the change," he said.

For his administration's core direction, Park presented four guiding values: a city where the economy thrives, a city where young people stay, a city where citizens are safe, and a city that prepares for the future.

"Pohang must build new growth engines by adding future high-tech industries — secondary batteries, hydrogen, biotech, AI and energy — on top of its solid steel industry foundation," Park said. "Creating an environment conducive to business investment and strengthening administrative support to generate quality jobs is the top priority of my administration."

On investment plans for the region, Park said his administration would actively support not only the attraction of strong domestic and foreign companies but also the expansion of investment by existing businesses. "We will enhance the competitiveness of industrial complexes, expedite licensing and permit procedures, and provide business-centered administrative services to make Pohang the best investment city in South Korea," he said.

"Companies must come in for jobs to be created, jobs must exist for young people to return, and people must gather for the local economy to come alive," Park said. "I will build a virtuous cycle in which businesses and people grow together."

Park also addressed key issues that have drawn public attention in recent weeks.

"Citizen safety takes precedence over any other policy," he said, adding that his administration would strengthen disaster prevention and facility safety management while expanding proactive measures to eliminate hazards before they materialize.

On the Boritdolgyo Bridge collapse in particular, Park said a dedicated task force had been formed immediately after the accident to closely investigate the cause and determine responsibility. "Experts and relevant agencies are currently conducting a comprehensive review of structural safety and the construction process," he said.

"We are examining multiple possibilities based on the findings so far, and once the final results are in, we will disclose them transparently to citizens," Park said. "We will fundamentally overhaul the regulatory system and management framework to ensure such an accident never happens again."

Park also warned Monday that ongoing heat waves and drought were threatening Pohang's drinking water supply, and proposed countermeasures including a water conservation campaign.

Closing the briefing, Park said his administration would practice "field-centered, open governance" by listening to citizens and reflecting their views in policy. "I will practice a service-oriented administration that resolves even the smallest complaints without missing a single one," he said. "Without losing sight of my original intentions, I will govern for the happiness of citizens and the future of Pohang."