Television viewers once cheered as members of Seoul's "Unit 38" swooped in on tax dodgers who had hidden their assets, forcing them to hand over concealed cash and valuables on camera.

Few things feel as satisfying as justice — the idea that people earn what they work for, pay taxes on what they earn, and in turn enjoy the public welfare those taxes fund. It is a vision shared by citizens of every democracy.

Now Chuncheon, in Gangwon Province, has its own unit dedicated to making that vision a reality.

The Chuncheon Tax Delinquency Management Unit, which launched Monday, will operate through November. Its members are tasked not only with enforcing the law but also with spreading a culture of honest, voluntary tax compliance.

The city said it plans to strengthen the local fiscal base by pursuing two parallel approaches: a "warm tax administration" that encourages voluntary payment and helps subsistence-level delinquents get back on their feet financially, and strict collection measures targeting chronic tax dodgers.

In practice, unit members will contact delinquents by phone and in person to inform them of their outstanding obligations, explain payment options and encourage voluntary settlement.

For long-term delinquents, the unit will investigate their place of residence, living conditions and the reasons behind their nonpayment to gather the basic data needed to pursue enforcement action.

Delinquents who fell behind because of genuine financial hardship will receive tailored counseling, including guidance on installment payment plans, and will be connected with welfare departments to access available support services.

For chronic and repeat offenders, the unit will conduct thorough investigations into the causes of nonpayment and move forward with enforcement procedures to uphold a fair tax order.

"The unit does more than simply collect overdue taxes — it also examines residents' financial circumstances and provides personalized counseling," said Hwangbo Jeong-suk, head of the city's tax collection division. "We will pursue fair and trustworthy tax administration so that a culture of honest tax compliance can take root."