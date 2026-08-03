Inje-gun in Gangwon Province, which recently reestablished its city brand around the slogan "Exciting Inje," is opening a night market designed to draw travelers and residents alike with a range of evening entertainment.

Beneath the cool air of the Baekdudaegan ridge, Inje's romantic midsummer nights will come alive starting Aug. 21, when the 2026 Inje Starlight Night Market opens.

The Starlight Night Market was selected in February as a finalist in Gangwon Province's "Traditional Market and Shopping District Weekend Night Market" grant program.

The 2026 Inje Starlight Night Market runs from Aug. 21 through Sept. 19 — five weeks of Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. — at the plaza of Inje Traditional Market.

This year's market will feature a curated lineup of mobile food stalls chosen through a screening process, offering local specialty dishes alongside fusion and creative cuisine as well as global food options for visitors of all ages.

Throughout the run, the market will also host weekly live performances, a "Starlight Song Contest," and on-site events to keep the atmosphere lively.

The opening and closing weekends will feature a flea market running alongside the night market, where visitors can browse locally made handicrafts and a variety of everyday goods.

Inje-gun and the Inje Market Merchants' Association plan to conduct regular inspections of fire, electrical and gas facilities to prevent safety incidents, and will strictly enforce food hygiene protocols to guard against food poisoning.

"We aim to extend visitors' stays in Inje-gun and inject real vitality into struggling alley commerce and traditional markets through an abundance of food, sights and activities," said Shin Seon-mi, head of the county's economic and industrial affairs division. "We hope many people will come and create special summer night memories in Inje."