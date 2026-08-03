Actor Kim Se-in has shared a glimpse of her busy daily life working in delivery-related jobs.

On Sunday, Kim posted on her personal account that she had just returned home after finishing a shift at a logistics center that ran from 1:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday.

"Among the new workers, three people — including some men — said they couldn't handle it and went home mid-shift," she wrote, adding that the early departures left her with a heavier workload.

She then described coming home and immediately tending to her animals: feeding them, taking them for a short walk, changing their water and letting her rabbit and chickens out into the yard before washing up and lying down. "My body is worn out, but I still think it was a day well lived," she said.

Kim had earlier appeared on MBN's "Teukjong Sesang" on July 30, where she shared her life living with seven rescued dogs.

At the time, she said she works part-time delivering food and does whatever it takes to earn money. "I also do commercial shoots and occasional drama series and film work, but I have a big family to feed, so I have to keep hustling," she said, drawing warm responses for her determination to support her household despite tight finances.

Kim also revealed why she stepped away from the entertainment industry 13 years ago. "I got fed up with it," she said. "My agency head kept taking me to hostess bars and similar places and made my life miserable. Every day felt like hell, and I hated being alive."