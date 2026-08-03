Seoul Metropolitan Council member Lee In-ae of the Democratic Party of Korea was officially appointed spokesperson for the first term of the 12th Seoul Metropolitan Council on Friday, July 31.

The Seoul Metropolitan Council spokesperson is responsible for announcing the council's major policies and publicly conveying its official positions, a role established under the council's regulations governing the spokesperson office.

The council speaker appoints up to three spokespeople, and Lee's term runs for one year beginning Saturday, Aug. 1.

"I take the call of Seoul's sovereign citizens with great weight," Lee said upon her appointment. "A spokesperson is, before being the mouth of the council, a channel for delivering citizens' voices — and I will work at the front lines of civic sovereignty."

Lee currently serves as spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Korea's Seoul chapter, where she has earned recognition for communicating policy and on-the-ground concerns accurately and with sincerity.

As a first-term member of the 12th Seoul Metropolitan Council, she has also been named vice chairperson of the Health and Welfare Committee, where she is actively working to promote the health and welfare of Seoul residents.