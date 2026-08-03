Hanwha Systems said Monday it successfully completed a demonstration of an AI-based manned-unmanned combined combat system for mine countermeasures at the Navy Operations Command base in Busan.

The demonstration was designed to showcase AI-based manned-unmanned combined operational capabilities developed through civilian-military collaboration and to explore the future direction of naval operations.

Hanwha Systems presented an AI-based automatic mine detection system (AMDS), a 30-ton-class combat unmanned surface vessel first launched in June, the reconnaissance unmanned surface vessel "Haeryeong," and an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) for subsurface search. The company also demonstrated a hyper-connected network based on low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications and command-and-control technology capable of simultaneously operating multiple unmanned systems of various types.

The exercise was conducted under the assumption that an unidentified maritime explosion threat had been detected. The demonstration began when a mine-search order — "Generate a mission plan to locate mines at the maritime explosion site" — was issued in natural language to a large language model (LLM)-based AI mission planning platform upon receipt of the mine threat information. The reconnaissance unmanned surface vessel Haeryeong and a manned minesweeper then departed in sequence, while a military drone conducted aerial reconnaissance as part of the civilian-military joint operation.

The AUV aboard the Haeryeong autonomously maneuvered according to the AI-generated mission plan to search for mines, transmitting acquired data in real time to the AMDS. Once the AMDS identified a minesweeping location through AI-based analysis, the unmanned surface vessel and the minesweeper moved to the designated point and successfully completed the minesweeping operation.

Hanwha Systems also demonstrated hyper-connected network technology, including multi-layer communications operations. Using LEO satellite communications from a land-based control station, the company simultaneously operated and controlled its AUV and two types of unmanned surface vessels.

"This demonstration proved the AI mission planning platform, the physical AI technology to optimize operations between actual manned and unmanned maritime assets, and the integrated command-and-control capability encompassing AI unmanned systems, manned systems and LEO satellite communications," said Yoo Moon-gi, head of Hanwha Systems' maritime business division. "Hanwha Systems will continue to focus its investment and development on maritime unmanned systems."