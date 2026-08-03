Daiso, the fixed-price lifestyle goods retailer, announced Monday it is running an August Kakao Pay promotion offering benefits to customers who pay with Kakao Pay across both its online and physical stores.

The event runs through Aug. 31, with customers eligible to participate once each at Daiso Mall and at a Daiso store during the period.

On Daiso Mall, customers who pay 30,000 won ($21) or more using Kakao Pay Money receive an immediate 1,000-won discount. Orders at that threshold also qualify for free delivery, along with services such as in-store pickup and same-day delivery.

At physical Daiso stores, customers making their first Kakao Pay Money payment of 1,000 won or more earn back up to 50% of the transaction amount as Kakao Pay points, credited instantly. The maximum reward is capped at 1,000 points.