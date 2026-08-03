CJ Olive Young said Monday it will expand its "Advanced Derma" dedicated shelves — developed in partnership with domestic pharmaceutical companies — to 650 stores nationwide, while stepping up experiential content to accelerate growth in the K-derma market.

The Advanced Derma category has posted sharp growth since its launch in late March. Sales in June rose more than 260 percent compared with April, the month immediately following the launch, with foreign customers accounting for roughly 70 percent of revenue. At the "Advanced Derma Beauty Consulting" service introduced at Beauty Mansion Seongsu, more than 80 percent of users have been foreign visitors.

CJ Olive Young has been running Advanced Derma training sessions for staff at stores in major tourist shopping districts and has added promotions and hands-on experiences to improve customer accessibility.

In its physical retail network, the company launched Advanced Derma alongside the opening of Central Myeong-dong Town — its largest globally focused flagship store — and introduced dedicated shelves there from the start. It has since expanded the shelves to stores in tourist-heavy shopping districts and areas with high demand for beauty products. Dedicated shelves now operate in about 650 stores, roughly half of its total locations.

Through Sept. 30, a pop-up store at Olive Young N Seongsu will let visitors try 16 products from leading brands including Dongkook Pharmaceutical, Dong-A Pharmaceutical and Rijudex. Activities include skin analysis via the self-use "Skin Scan" device, personalized product recommendations and a sample giveaway event for visitors and purchasers.

CJ Olive Young is also broadening its reach to foreign customers through its Global Mall platform, where it is running a curated promotional sale that bundles related products at discounted prices.

The company plans to roll out dedicated shelves to additional stores on a phased basis while bringing in more pharmaceutical partners and diversifying its product lineup. "We will continue to introduce categories tailored to customers' diverse skin concerns and lifestyles, and keep exploring new ways to drive K-beauty growth," a CJ Olive Young official said.