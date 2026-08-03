Musinsa announced Monday it is launching the second round of its Hantam Project, a custom workwear support program for small business owners.

The Hantam Project is a corporate social responsibility initiative rooted in Musinsa's core fashion business, providing small business owners with workwear tailored to the nature of their workplaces.

Having completed the first round last year in partnership with NGO Hope Friend Korea Food for the Hungry International, Musinsa has revamped the program's structure this year. The pool of eligible recipients has been expanded to up to 10 small businesses nationwide. The application process has also been simplified to a two-stage format: a document screening followed by a remote interview.

Selected businesses will receive a customized workwear set of up to three items produced using Musinsa Standard clothing and accessories. This year, the program supports the creation of workwear incorporating each participating business's existing logo or brand identity. For businesses without a logo, Musinsa plans to collaborate with a dedicated partner to help develop a new brand logo.

"We hope this second round — now open to businesses across the country — will deliver warm encouragement to the daily lives of even more small business owners," a Musinsa official said.