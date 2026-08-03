Premium dessert brand Yoajeong announced Monday it will open a pop-up store at the food court on the first below-ground floor of Lotte department store in Dongtan to celebrate the launch of its new menu item "Bingsuui Jeongseok" (The Art of Bingsu).

The pop-up is the second offline activation tied to the bingsu launch, following an earlier one at Lotte World Mall in Jamsil, and will run through Aug. 12.

The original cup bingsu available at the pop-up starts at 3,800 won ($2.70), positioning the new menu as both affordable and premium.

The lineup comprises five varieties: a premium fresh mango cup bingsu topped with fresh fruit, a watermelon cup bingsu, a Haenam sweet corn brûlée cup bingsu with special toppings, a Time Out Dubai dark chocolate cup bingsu, and a chewy injeolmi red bean cup bingsu.

Alongside the bingsu, the store will stock a range of merchandise including glutinous rice cakes and Dujjonku. Customers who purchase merchandise during the pop-up period will be eligible for a buy-four-get-one-free promotion.

"We are delighted to bring Yoajeong's bingsu to customers in Dongtan, following our Jamsil pop-up," a company official said. "We hope everyone enjoys a cool and sweet moment with Yoajeong this hot summer, wherever they are."