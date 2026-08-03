South Korea's Defense Ministry has overhauled its landmine policy, shifting toward the safe clearance of militarily unnecessary minefields in line with international standards and the early release of cleared land for public use.

The ministry finalized the First Basic Plan for Landmine Response Activities (2027–2031) on Monday after the Landmine Response Activities Committee completed its review. The plan — the first five-year statutory framework established under the Landmine Response Activities Act, which took effect in February last year — centers on transitioning from a military-only clearance model to one that meets UN international standards.

Operating under the vision of "a South Korea safe from landmines," the ministry set three core goals: building an international-standard compliance system as early as possible, guaranteeing public safety and property rights through safe and efficient clearance, and creating an early market for landmine detection and removal operations.

The most significant shift is a fundamental change in the approach to landmine response. The ministry said the previous system was inefficient — clearance work had been carried out repeatedly across broad minefields without systematic surveys, and legal procedures for formally opening cleared land to the public were inadequate.

Under the new approach, dedicated survey units and specialists will first identify hazardous areas before clearance begins. Areas confirmed to be free of danger will have their minefield designations canceled or reduced, allowing them to be opened to the public at the earliest opportunity.

To underpin this shift with domestic standards, the ministry plans to establish the Korea Mine Action Standards (KMAS) by the end of this year. The goal is to develop standards that satisfy UN international requirements while reflecting the domestic threat level from explosives and the country's terrain.

Clearance targets include "pre-installed minefields" whose military utility plans have been discontinued and "unconfirmed minefields" deemed not to impede military operations.

As of last year, more than 200 sites covering about 85 square kilometers — including areas along the civilian control line and rear air-defense positions — fall within scope.

The ministry said it will draw up annual implementation plans and disclose relevant information to local governments and residents before clearance operations begin. If access to private land or property damage occurs during detection and removal work, a loss compensation deliberation committee will review and provide compensation. Protections for affected residents will also be strengthened through prior consultations and public briefings.

A Landmine Response Activities Committee, chaired by the defense minister, will serve as the policy coordination body. The committee will include vice-minister-level civil servants from eight related ministries — including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior and Safety — as well as deputy mayors and deputy governors from Incheon, Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Province, and civilian experts.

A civilian contractor system will also be introduced, allowing qualified private companies and organizations to carry out landmine removal on behalf of the military, in recognition of shrinking troop numbers alongside growing demand for detection and clearance. However, as no specialized domestic firms yet exist, the program will begin with small-scale sites in 2027 and gradually expand as civilian capacity develops.

The ministry said it will develop internationally benchmarked training programs through military educational institutions to cultivate specialists who can also support civilian contractors seeking to operate overseas.

On the equipment front, the ministry outlined plans to deploy a combined manned-unmanned system — including explosive ordnance disposal robots and unmanned reconnaissance vehicles — to improve worker safety and detection accuracy. The ministry also plans to build a mine information management system and expand international cooperation through MOUs with the UN and other international organizations.

The ministry plans to finalize the 2027 implementation plan, including the selection of target areas for landmine detection and removal, by the end of this year.

"We will actively incorporate the voices of local residents as we flesh out the implementation plan, and work closely with related ministries and local governments," a Defense Ministry official said. "We will continue to do our utmost so that the public can feel that South Korea is truly safe from landmines."