Rep. Kim Tae-sun, who represents Ulsan's Dong-gu, won re-election as chair of the Democratic Party of Korea's Ulsan chapter on Sunday, capturing 71.78% of the final vote.

Kim defeated former Ulsan chapter chair Im Dong-ho, who received 36.6% of the delegate vote and 27.94% of the party member vote, while Kim took 63.4% and 72.06%, respectively.

In his acceptance speech, Kim pledged to operate a unified party-government consultative body and strengthen policy capacity. He said he would treat the result as "a solemn mandate from party members to deliver clear results through a member-led chapter" and serve as a bridge connecting Mayor Kim Sang-uk's city administration to the people of Ulsan.