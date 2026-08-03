Hyundai Home Shopping said Monday it has brought the 60-year-old Gyeongdong Market onto Onnuri Shop, the dedicated Onnuri gift-voucher section of its official online mall Hyundai H Mall.

Located in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul, Gyeongdong Market is the country's largest ginseng market and a well-known destination for herbal medicine, dried seafood and agricultural produce. The market also operates its own online store, Gyeongdong Market Store.

The Gyeongdong Market Store on Hyundai H Mall sells a range of agricultural products, including domestic fresh ginseng, barley, rice and sorghum. Featured products include domestic ginseng roots — among them irregular and branched varieties — as well as domestic black rice and omija berries.

Hyundai Home Shopping is offering up to 7 percent in reward points based on purchase amount.

"Customers can now conveniently purchase quality products from traditional markets online," a Hyundai Home Shopping official said. "We will continue to expand our online partnership network with major traditional markets across the country and develop differentiated content that promotes mutual growth."