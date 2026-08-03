K Car, South Korea's largest direct-managed used car platform, announced Monday it will run a customer participation promotion offering six of its certified used vehicles at half their regular prices through Aug. 18.

The promotion, called "Bangapda Banvapcha" (Half-Price Car Welcome), gives registered members a chance to win one of six vehicles at a 50 percent discount through a random draw. The eligible models are the Kia The New Ray Prestige, the KGM The New Tivoli gasoline, the KGM The New Rexton Sports Khan diesel, the Genesis GV80 AWD 5-seat gasoline, the Kia The New Sorento 4th-generation diesel and the Tesla Model Y.

The Model Y featured in the promotion is a US-produced vehicle with access to FSD Lite, a feature K Car expects will draw strong consumer interest.

Any registered K Car member automatically receives one entry for the Kia The New Ray. Each time a member shares the event via KakaoTalk, the next vehicle on the list becomes available to enter. Members who share the event five times can enter all six vehicles, from the Ray through the Tesla Model Y.

One winner will be drawn per vehicle, with each receiving their car at half the listed price. The Tesla Model Y — the promotion's top prize — is listed at 43 million won ($30,000) and can be purchased by the winner for 21.5 million won. Winners also receive a six-month free warranty.

The promotion is open to K Car members aged 19 and older. Winners will be selected by random draw and announced on the K Car official website on Aug. 21. They will also be notified individually via the mobile phone number registered to their account.

The prize is non-transferable and valid only for the winner. Concessions such as acquisition tax, insurance and transfer and administrative fees remain the winner's responsibility.

"We have prepared an exceptional half-price benefit so customers can purchase used cars at a reasonable price," K Car President Jeong In-guk said. "With a six-month free warranty added on top of the vehicle discount, we hope many customers will experience K Car's certified used cars."

Meanwhile, K Car has been expanding its marketing reach, including releasing its second advertising campaign last month featuring brand model Karina.