Uiryeong-gun in South Gyeongsang Province will distribute 500,000 won ($349) per resident in livelihood support grants to stabilize household finances and revive the local economy.

The Uiryeong County Council passed the "Uiryeong-gun Livelihood Stabilization Support Ordinance" at the second plenary session of its 300th extraordinary session on July 28, according to the county. A supplementary budget of about 12 billion won to fund the grants was approved at the same session.

The county said it secured the funding from surplus local tax transfers from the central government and issued no additional local bonds for the program.

Eligibility extends to the 24,600 people who had a registered address in Uiryeong-gun as of June 30, including marriage migrants and holders of permanent residency status. The total project cost is 12.5 billion won, and the grants will be paid out as local love gift vouchers.

The grant was a signature livelihood campaign pledge that County Chief Oh Tae-wan — now serving his third term — made to residents during the local elections. It is a key project under the income-care pillar of "Oh(5)-Care," the flagship policy agenda of the ninth elected administration.

Applications will be accepted from Monday through Sept. 11 at the community service center in the applicant's registered eup or myeon. Vouchers will be issued on the spot upon application. They must be used by Dec. 31.

During the first week, the county will operate a birth-year last-digit scheduling system to reduce congestion and will also offer a home-visit application service for residents with mobility difficulties.

The county is also recruiting temporary workers to be deployed at each eup and myeon office to ensure smooth distribution.

"Most of the preliminary procedures have been completed, including the passage of the supplementary budget and the ordinance with the cooperation of the county council," a county official said. "We hope the grants will help stabilize the lives of residents struggling with high prices and contribute to revitalizing the local economy."