Hanjin announced Monday it has been selected as the implementing agency for the overseas online platform logistics support program for small businesses, jointly run by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KSSA).

Participating small businesses will receive fast and accurate customs clearance and overseas delivery through Hanjin's Incheon Global Distribution Center, which operates the largest customs clearance facility among domestic logistics companies. Hanjin will also offer a reverse-purchase fulfillment service within the Incheon GDC to pre-screened businesses, providing one-stop support for complex logistics processes including storage, packaging and inventory management.

The program was designed to ease the export logistics burden on small domestic businesses selling products through overseas e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Qoo10 Japan and Rakuten, while strengthening their global competitiveness. The total project budget is 1.3 billion won ($907,000), with each participating business eligible to receive up to 6 million won in logistics cost support.

Hanjin plans to work closely with the KSSA to support the smooth export of Korean products, which have surged in global popularity, and to help expand their market reach. Through its extensive network of partners in Japan, Southeast Asia and other regions, the company will offer discounted local delivery rates to boost the price competitiveness of small businesses.

Hanjin's selection follows consecutive appointments as implementing agency for similar government programs, including the KSSA's online export logistics support program for small and medium-sized enterprises and the Korea SME Distribution Corporation's logistics service support program for small businesses — recognition of its logistics capabilities and credibility.

"We will mobilize all of our global infrastructure to ensure that high-quality products from Korean small businesses are not held back by complex logistics barriers," a Hanjin official said. "We will continue to serve as a reliable logistics partner, supporting the growth of small businesses and helping Korean products reach consumers around the world."

Applications for small businesses to join the program — part of the Ministry of SMEs and Startups' online sales channel support initiative — are open until 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

Hanjin is also stepping up efforts to strengthen connections between small businesses and consumers through its own online sales support platform, Digital Easy Order, which it is converting into a live commerce channel.