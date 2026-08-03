Outdoor brand Helinox said Monday that its Quick Trail Clog, a collaboration with footwear brand Crocs, has been selling strongly both online and offline since its launch.

The collaboration brings Helinox's outdoor sensibility to footwear, reinterpreting the "quick-lace system" used in outdoor settings as Crocs' "Jibbitz charms." Glow-in-the-dark detailing was also added to improve visibility during nighttime activities.

Online sales ran through the official Helinox and Helinox Wear online stores, as well as Kolon Mall and Musinsa. The initial stock sold out within five minutes of launch, with orders reaching 157 percent of the planned quantity.

Offline sales were equally strong. The average sell-through rate across four key stores nationwide exceeded 85 percent. At the Helinox Wear store in Lotte Department Store's Jamsil branch, 99 percent of total inventory sold out the day after launch.

"We plan to use these results as a springboard to further cement our brand identity as one that moves freely between the outdoors and everyday life," a Helinox official said.