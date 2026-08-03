Matching-grant campaign kicks off to support youth independence

The iM Social Contribution Foundation of iM Financial Group held a youth support project donation ceremony with the Korea Real Estate Board at the iM Bank headquarters in Daegu on Monday, announcing the launch of a Naver Happy Bean Double Donation campaign. The initiative aims to raise funds for youth self-reliance support while promoting a culture of participatory giving.

The Happy Bean Double Donation is a matching-grant social contribution program in which a company donates an amount equal to what individual users contribute. The iM Social Contribution Foundation has taken part in the campaign since 2023, carrying out a range of activities including support for vulnerable groups during heat waves, child development programs and assistance for independence heroes.

This year's campaign runs for about a month starting Monday. Donors can participate with as little as 100 won through Naver Happy Bean, and the funds raised will go toward supporting youth in need — including those preparing for independent living and young people caring for family members. Naver Happy Bean will promote the campaign across multiple channels, including its main page, banners, blog and cafe services.

The foundation is again partnering with the Korea Real Estate Board this year to continue a community-based social contribution model. Nine fundraising boxes have been set up to symbolize "body temperature of 36.5 degrees," with a goal of raising a combined 73 million won — 36.5 million won ($25,500) each from the public and from participating companies.

"We hope this campaign, carried out together with the Korea Real Estate Board, will give young people a chance to build a stable future with the support of the public behind them," said Hwang Byeong-u, chairman of the iM Social Contribution Foundation. "We will continue to expand participatory social contribution projects and pursue a wide range of ESG activities going forward."

Meanwhile, the iM Social Contribution Foundation runs a variety of social contribution programs for the next generation, including tailored financial education, employment skills development, regional settlement support and assistance for vulnerable groups.