Woori Bank announced Monday that it has launched a commemorative deposit and savings product called "Woori's Wish" to mark the 150th birth anniversary of independence activist Kim Koo and Liberation Day.

The product was created after UNESCO designated 2026 as the year commemorating the 150th anniversary of Kim Koo's birth.

Woori Bank said the new product builds on the customer-participation concept of its "My Wish Woori Deposit and Savings" product launched in January, expanding its scope as a form of cultural finance by connecting each customer's personal wish to a better future for South Korea.

The fixed deposit comes in six-month and 12-month maturities. Base interest rates are 3.10 percent per annum for the six-month term and 3.40 percent for the 12-month term, with a preferential rate of 0.20 percentage points added for customers who participate in the "Leave Your Wish" feature. The maximum rates are 3.30 percent and 3.60 percent per annum, respectively. Deposits range from 1 million won ($698) to 100 million won, and the products will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis through Aug. 31, subject to a total limit of 1 trillion won.

The savings product is also available in six-month and 12-month maturities. Base rates are 4.29 percent per annum for the six-month term and 3.00 percent for the 12-month term. Customers can earn an additional 2.00 percentage points for participating in the "Leave Your Wish" feature, and another 2.00 percentage points if they held no Woori Bank deposit or savings product in the previous six months. Customers who meet all preferential conditions can receive a maximum rate of 8.29 percent per annum on the six-month product and 7.00 percent on the 12-month product.

Since June, Woori Bank has also been offering its "Woori Youth Future Savings" product targeting young customers, which allows monthly deposits of up to 500,000 won at a maximum annual rate of 8 percent.

"We prepared this product to reflect on the meaning of the 'beautiful nation' that Kim Koo envisioned, together with our customers, and to help each person's wish contribute to a better tomorrow for South Korea," said Lee Young, a team leader in Woori Bank's personal product marketing division. "We will continue to expand Woori Bank's distinctive cultural finance initiatives that spread cultural and social value through customer participation."