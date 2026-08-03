bhc, the chicken brand under Dining Brands Group, announced Monday that it has opened its first store in the Philippines.

The store is located inside SM North Edsa, a large shopping mall in Quezon City, Manila. Spanning about 172 square meters with 86 seats, the outlet operates under a limited-service restaurant model suited to the shorter dwell times typical of mall dining.

The menu features fried and seasoned chicken alongside signature items — Ppuringkle, Hot Ppuringkle, Matchoking and Red King — as well as six dipping sauces. Meal-style combo sets centered on individual chicken pieces have also been introduced to reflect local dining habits.

The store also serves Filipino-style spaghetti, known for its sweet flavor, along with three varieties of chicken burgers and side items such as cheese balls. K-food offerings include japchae, tteokbokki and rose tteokbokki.

bhc plans to build brand recognition in the Philippines through the first store, which was chosen for its high accessibility to local consumers. Dining Brands Group CEO Song Ho-seop attended the opening ceremony in person on July 29.

Nam Hwa-yeon, head of Dining Brands Group's overseas business division, said the company plans to "showcase bhc's differentiated flavors and brand experience, starting with the first store in the Philippines, and expand our customer touchpoints."