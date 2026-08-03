The Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority has completed a major renovation of Cheongna Lake Park and Canal Way, two of the signature waterfront spaces in Cheongna International City, and will open them to the public.

The authority has significantly expanded water-friendly facilities and nighttime landscape lighting, transforming the areas into daytime rest spaces and new evening attractions.

The authority announced Monday that it has finished work on the "Mulbit Madang" water play area at Cheongna Lake Park, the "Mulgyeol Maru" waterway experience zone at Canal Way, and a landscape lighting upgrade around Jeongseonjin Culture Park — with all three opening Wednesday.

The newly built water facilities will operate through Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, closing every Monday.

Access will be restricted from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. each day for maintenance checks, and operations will be suspended during rain or other adverse weather for safety reasons.

Mulbit Madang, located near Cheongna Lake Library, transforms a space that previously housed aging media equipment into a citizen-friendly water play and rest area.

The 235-square-meter waterfront space features a wading pool, curtain fountains, cooling mist sprayers and shaded rest areas, offering a cool retreat from the summer heat in the heart of the city.

Mulgyeol Maru at Canal Way is a water-themed cultural space centered on a 45-meter channel experience facility, complemented by shade structures, candle fountains, rest areas and flowering trees.

Its location adjacent to commercial establishments is expected to encourage visitors to linger and help boost the local business district.

The nighttime scenery will also become more vibrant. A landscape lighting upgrade along Canal Way in the Jeongseonjin Culture Park area has enhanced waterfront-themed lighting displays and improved the pedestrian environment.

The lights will be switched on daily from sunset until 10 p.m. starting Wednesday, improving both safety and the visual appeal of the waterfront promenade.