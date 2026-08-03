Hanwha Construction is running a mobile food truck program to boost morale among construction workers during the peak summer heat and to strengthen efforts to prevent heat-related illness, while also conducting on-site safety inspections against extreme heat and heavy rain.

The company announced Monday that it is operating the "Summer Safety" food truck at construction sites across the country from July 15 to Aug. 27.

The program was designed to give workers who remain on site through the sweltering heat a chance to rest and continue working safely through the summer. The food trucks visit sites and serve shaved red-bean ice and watermelon punch, among other refreshments.

On Friday, a shaved ice food truck visited the Seoul Arena mixed-use cultural facility construction site in Dobong-gu, Seoul. About 700 people took part, including company staff and workers from partner firms, and workers took a break in the site's rest area while enjoying the cold treat.

"It was great to be able to take a break with colleagues and enjoy a cool snack in the sweltering heat," said Hwang Sun-ha, a deputy manager at Haesung Gicong. "The food truck event gave workers on site a real boost."

Han Sang-beom, site manager for the Seoul Arena mixed-use cultural facility project, said adequate rest and careful health management are paramount during the peak heat season. "I hope this event gives workers a moment of rest and energy, and serves as a reminder of the importance of following safety rules and taking care of their own health," he said.

Hanwha Construction is also running its "Health 2GO Summer Campaign" to protect workers' health during the hottest months, including producing and distributing safety audio content to help prevent heat-related illness.

Individual sites operate rest facilities equipped with ice makers and cooling units, and workers are supplied with electrolyte drink powder and salted glucose tablets at all times. The company also adjusts working hours and intensity flexibly, and operates a "Safety Sinmungo" reporting channel that allows workers who feel unwell to stop work on their own initiative.

The company has also strengthened on-site safety inspections to prepare for summer downpours, typhoons and other severe weather. Measures to prevent facility damage, collapse, flooding and electrical accidents caused by heavy monsoon rains include drainage maintenance, slope reinforcement at excavation faces, access controls in hazardous areas and electrical safety checks.

Meanwhile, Hanwha Construction recently signed an implementation agreement with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, in its capacity as lead arranger, for a private investment project to develop a large-scale sports and MICE complex in Jamsil. The development will transform the area around Jamsil Sports Complex into a major mixed-use district, with Seoul's largest exhibition and convention facility — 2.5 times the size of COEX — along with an accommodation facility of 841 rooms.